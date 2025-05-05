Microsoft shuts down Skype — messenger worked for over 20 years

The Skype app officially shut down on May 5. Accounts, along with usersʼ chat histories, will be migrated to the Microsoft Teams app.

This was reported by Microsoft.

Skype users will be able to upgrade to the free version of Microsoft Teams, which offers most of Skype’s key features — and more. Simply sign in to Microsoft Teams Free from any supported device using your Skype credentials. Your contacts and chat history will be migrated automatically. You’ll also see a notification in the Skype app asking you to migrate your data.

If the user does not plan to use Microsoft Teams Free, they will be able to save data from Skype.

Skype is one of the oldest instant messengers. It was launched in 2003 by a team of Estonian developers with the participation of former employees of the Swedish company Tele2 Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis. Microsoft bought the messenger in 2011 for $8.5 billion.

In 2017, Microsoft launched Teams, a collaboration platform built on Skype and designed to compete with programs like Slack.

