Scholzʼs party has decided on candidates for ministerial positions in the new German government

After lengthy discussions, the Social Democratic Party of Germany has decided on its team that will form part of the countryʼs new government.

This is reported by the German publication Tagesschau.

Boris Pistorius, the current German Defense Minister, will remain in office. Journalists note that recent polls show that Pistorius remains the most popular German politician.

The SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil will become finance minister and vice chancellor, while the president of the previous Bundestag Bärbel Bass will become minister of labor and social affairs.

The current Commissioner for East Germany Karsten Schneider will become the Minister of the Environment, while the Ministry of Economic Development will be headed by former Commissioner for Integration Rima Alabali-Radovan. The German Ministry of Justice will go to the head of the Ministry of Justice of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate Stefanie Hubig. And MP Verena Hubertz will become the Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Construction.

Thus, the Social Democratic Party of Germany will have four women and three men in ministerial positions. All the women are under 40 years old, and the oldest among all the ministers is Pistorius, who is 65 years old.

Under the coalition agreement, the Christian Democratic Union will appoint seven of the 17 ministers, as will the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The Christian Social Union will appoint three ministers.

The next day, May 6, parliament will vote on the candidacy of Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz. The election requires the support of a majority of deputies — at least 316 votes.

After his election, Friedrich Merz will receive an official letter of appointment from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Castle. He will then take the oath of office in the Bundestag. The entire government will likely be sworn in on the same day. Ministers are not elected by the Bundestag — they are also presented with their documents by the president and sworn in in parliament. After that, the new government will officially begin its work.

In the Bundestag elections, Merzʼs Christian Democratic Union party won 29% of the vote and returned to power. He faces very difficult times, as Europe prepares to break off relations with America. In addition, Germany faces domestic problems, including migration.

