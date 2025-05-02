US approves $310.5 million F-16 training and support package for Ukraine

The US State Department has approved a $310.5 million F-16 training and support package for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defense.

The Office of Defense Security Cooperation issued the necessary certification, notifying Congress.

In particular, it is about:

modification and modernization of aircraft;

training personnel in operation, maintenance and ensuring combat readiness;

sparing parts, consumables;

ground support equipment;

delivery and support of classified and unclassified software;

engineering, technical and logistical support from the US government and contractors, etc.

Among the main contractors are Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by strengthening the security of a partner country that is a factor in political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Office noted.

