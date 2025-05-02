Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with drones. There are casualties (UPD)

The Russian army struck Kharkiv with Shahed drones on the evening of May 2, causing casualties.

According to the Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the strikes hit 12 locations in four districts of the city — Kyivsky, Osnovyansky, Slobidsky, and Saltivsky. Fires broke out at some of the arrivals.

As of 23:03, 36 people are known to have been injured, seven of whom are in hospital. Other consequences include:

Slobidsky district. Fires broke out, private cars were damaged.

Kyivsky district. The fall of an enemy drone was recorded, the consequences are being determined.

Osnovyansky district. The blast wave and debris damaged a house and a shop, and a fire broke out. The roof of a nine-story building also caught fire.

Saltivsky district. A drone crashed into the ground, damaging a multi-story building and cars parked in the yard.

The information is updating...

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.