The United Arab Emirates experienced its hottest April ever, with an average temperature of +42.6°C

The United Arab Emirates experienced its hottest April on record, with an average daily temperature of +42.6°C.

This is reported by Arab News.

The country has been gripped by intense heat. Meteorologist Ahmed Habib explained that the cause is a powerful flow of hot air from the desert. In the emirate of Fujairah, the temperature reached +46.6 °C on April 27, which is the second highest April temperature in the history of observations in the UAE.

This abnormal heat is a stark contrast to April 2024, when the country experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, killing four people and bringing Dubai to a near standstill.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution network believe that global warming significantly influenced the scale of last yearʼs weather.