Uber plans to launch robo-taxis in Europe

The American company Uber and the Chinese company Momentum are partnering to launch robo-taxis in various global markets, starting in Europe in 2026.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The companies will initially introduce in-car safety operators. Momenta is currently using autonomous driverless systems on Chinese roads, but with Uber, they will expand beyond the US and China markets.

This is Uberʼs second autonomous vehicle partnership announced in a week, and it will also work with May Mobility to deploy "thousands" of the vehicles over the next few years.

Uberʼs American competitor, Lyft, is collaborating with May Mobility and plans to launch the first robo-taxis with a driver-supervisor in Atlanta this summer.

Meanwhile, Uber has already signed more than a dozen agreements with various international partners to introduce self-driving technology into its transportation, delivery and trucking services. Demand for this is growing. For example, Tesla is preparing to launch its driverless robo-taxis in Austin, and Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is actively expanding its fleets in major cities.

Two years ago, Amazon first launched its own driverless taxi onto the roads.

