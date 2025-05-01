US appoints Julie Davis as chargé dʼaffaires ad interim to Ukraine

The State Department has appointed Ambassador Julie Davis to the position of the US Chargé dʼAffaires ad interim to Ukraine.

This is stated in the press release of the department.

They noted that in her new position, Davis will "work diligently to end the war and stop the bloodshed", as well as strengthen bilateral relations between Washington and Kyiv. She will take up her duties on Monday, May 5.

"Ambassador Davis is honored to serve as chargé dʼaffaires ai until the President appoints a new US Ambassador to Ukraine," the State Department added.

For the past 30 years, Julie Davis has served as the United States Ambassador to Cyprus (her current position) and Special Representative for Belarus. She previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs and Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had fired Mike Waltz as national security adviser. He will take up the position of permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.