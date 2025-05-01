Construction on Osokorky area in Kyiv. The developer continues work and will file an appeal

Kyiv-based developer “Stolytsia Group” refused to stop construction work on Osokorky area in Kyiv, despite a court decision that canceled the construction permit.

The developer announced this on Telegram.

"Today, construction work at the construction site continues to be carried out in accordance with the approved schedules and commitments made to buyers," the report says.

The company stated that the decision of the Volyn District Administrative Court was made in gross violation of the norms of procedural and substantive law and has not entered into legal force. The developer will appeal it in the near future.

“Stolytsia Group” claims that the court resolved the dispute without the participation of representatives and without holding a court hearing two months after the case was accepted for proceedings.

The developer also says that the Volyn Court did not take into account two decisions of the Supreme Court regarding the issuance of urban planning conditions and restrictions and the approval of a detailed plan of the territory.

"The company is confident in the legality and justification of its legal position and is not the first time it has encountered attempts by various public organizations to counteract legitimate economic activity. The company continues to fulfill its obligations under the signed Memorandum on the completion of the Arkada facilities," the company concluded.

What is happening with construction in Osokorky area?

Since the early 2000s, “Arkada Bank” has been working on the construction of three multi-storey residential complexes in Kyiv — the “Patriotyka” residential complex (33 buildings), “Evryka” (30 buildings), and “Patriotyka na Ozerakh” (43 buildings). It left behind dozens of unfinished buildings in the first two complexes; the construction of “Patriotyka na Ozerakh”, which was planned between Lakes Nebrezh and Tyagle in central Osokorky area, had not yet begun.

After the “Arkada Bank” was declared bankrupt in 2020, these plots returned to municipal ownership. The large Kyiv developer “Stolytsia Group” agreed to complete the projects started by the bank. The company signed a memorandum with the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investors and other parties. The money for the completion of the construction was to come from the sale of apartments in “Patriotyka na Ozerakh” and the remaining apartments in the first two residential complexes.

Local activists have protested against construction in Osokorky area many times. They want to create the "Osokorky Ecopark" there.

On April 29, the Volyn District Administrative Court canceled the permit for the construction of the “H2O” residential complex in Osokorky area in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

