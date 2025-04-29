The court canceled the permit for the construction of a residential complex in Osokorky in Kyiv

The Volyn District Administrative Court canceled the permit for the construction of the “H2O” residential complex in Osokorky area, the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

This is reported in the court registry, and the details were also provided by the public organization "Ecopark Osokorky".

This case is now being considered in the second round: the Kyiv District Administrative Court dismissed the claim, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal overturned its decision, and the Supreme Court overturned both decisions and sent the case for a new trial.

It ended up in the Volyn Court through automatic distribution after the dissolution of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in 2022.

The lawsuit was filed by activists of the “Osokorky Ecopark”. They argued that construction began in violation of the law: the site is located in a protected landscape zone, the construction project does not comply with the General Plan of Kyiv until 2020, where this territory is designated as a park zone for public use, and an assessment of the constructionʼs impact on the environment was not conducted.

The court granted the claim and canceled the construction permit issued to “Kontaktbudservis LLC” and “Budevolyutsiya LLC”. The decisions can still be appealed.

Since the early 2000s, “Arkada Bank” has been working on the construction of three multi-storey residential complexes in Kyiv — the “Patriotyka” residential complex (33 buildings), “Evryka” (30 buildings), and “Patriotyka na Ozerakh” (43 buildings). It left behind dozens of unfinished buildings in the first two complexes; the construction of “Patriotyka na Ozerakh”, which was planned between Lakes Nebrezh and Tyahle in central Osokorky area, had not yet begun.

After the “Arkada Bank” was declared bankrupt in 2020, these plots returned to municipal ownership. The large Kyiv developer “Stolytsia Group” agreed to complete the projects started by the bank. The company signed a memorandum with the Kyiv City State Administration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investors and other parties. The money for the completion of the construction was to come from the sale of apartments in “Patriotyka na Ozerakh” and the remaining apartments in the first two residential complexes.

Local activists have protested against construction in Osokorky area many times. They want to create the "Osokorky Ecopark" there.

