Russia attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and over a hundred drones

On the night of May 1, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 5 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs and other types of drone simulators. The Air Defense Forces shot down 74 enemy UAVs, another 68 drone simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched air strikes from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea and from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian air defense shot down targets in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kyiv and Odesa regions were affected by the enemy attack. As for the latter, two people were previously reported dead in Odesa. It is also known that 15 people were injured.

The Russian attack damaged apartment buildings, private homes, a supermarket, a school, and cars in Odesa. Fires broke out in some places, but were quickly extinguished.

The regionʼs railway infrastructure was also attacked. There were no casualties at the workplaces, but the shelling took the life of a railway worker in his own home.

One of the sections was damaged: tracks, catenary and three freight cars were affected. Passenger trains are running on schedule.

