Ukraine will receive €10 million from Luxembourg for the energy and defense sectors

Ukraine will receive €10 million from Luxembourg for the defense sector for the Energy Support Fund. The country will provide another €1 million for the Foundation of First Lady Olena Zelenska for psychological support for the young generation of Ukraine, which is growing up in conditions of war.

This became known from a joint press conference of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha with Luxembourg Foreign and Defense Ministers Xavier Bettel and Yuriko Bakes, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes, the purchase of ammunition is planned for 2025 — some of it has already been delivered, others will arrive later. Other military equipment will also be purchased, including tactical vehicles and drones.

“We have also seen incredible drone production here, so in this direction we are trying to develop, in addition to support within the framework of multilateral interaction (for example, within the Drone Coalition), to support it, to provide equipment to Ukraine, and also to provide additional support through the various coalitions that I mentioned earlier,” she said.

Yuriko Bakes says that this year, for the first time, Luxembourgʼs budget has included a separate item for Ukraine — there is no such item for any other country. Within this item, at least €80 million has been earmarked for military aid.

"This is extremely important for us, so we in the government are now also discussing how to increase our military spending, investments in defense, and I am sure that a significant part of this will also be directed in the near future to support Ukraine," the official summarized.

