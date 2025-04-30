Belarus releases detained American lawyer Zyankovych

Belarus has released detained American lawyer, former MP and member of the opposition “Belarusian Peopleʼs Front” Yuras Zyankovych. He was arrested in Moscow in 2021 for alleged involvement in a coup against Lukashenko.

This was reported by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, without naming the person who was released, but writing that it happened thanks to the efforts of President Donald Trump. The American television channel CNN noted that this is Juras Zjankovic.

From Moscow, Zyankovych was taken to Minsk. There, he was accused of participating in a plot to stage a coup in Belarus, which was allegedly supported by the United States. The US State Department denied this.

According to information from the organization Global Reach, which dealt with this case, Zyanklovych did not have access to US representatives until January 2025.

What preceded

According to his wife Olena, four men in plainclothes put a bag over Yurasʼs head and forced him into a car. He was illegally taken to Minsk in a convoy of three cars.

Together with him, a former spokesman for Lukashenko who later joined the opposition Alexander Feduta was detained. Both were taken to the KGB pre-trial detention center in Minsk. For several months, Zyankovych had no contact with his family, and even US consular representatives were unable to visit him.

Six days after the kidnapping, Lukashenko publicly accused Zyankovych and others of preparing a coup and an attempt on his life and that of his children, claiming the involvement of US intelligence agencies.

Belarusian intelligence services claimed that Zyankovych confessed to the conspiracy and allegedly tried to bribe security officers. His wife considers these accusations absurd and is convinced that he confessed only under pressure. Several other people are involved in the case, including a former employee of Zyankovychʼs law firm. All are charged with "conspiracy to seize power."

A Belarusian state television channel produced a propaganda film “Kill the President”, which used edited footage of Zyankovych. Belarusian authorities have filed extradition requests for five more people from the United States and Lithuania.

Zyankovych received political asylum in the United States in 2011 and citizenship in 2017. In 2016, he ran for the Belarusian parliament and also raised money to support the opposition party “Belarusian Peopleʼs Front”.

At the time of his arrest, he had arrived in Moscow on a Belarusian passport for several meetings, giving the Belarusian authorities the opportunity to publicly accuse the opposition of colluding with the West.

