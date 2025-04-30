Wikipedia wants to use AI, but wonʼt replace humans on the team

On April 30, Wikipedia unveiled its new strategy for implementing artificial intelligence over the next three years — the plan does not involve replacing editors and volunteers with technology.

This is reported by the media outlet TechCrunch.

The online encyclopedia will use AI to make peopleʼs work easier, the report says. The new tools will allow editors and moderators to work "without worrying about the technical side".

For example, the organization wants to use technology to automate routine tasks. Artificial intelligence will speed up translation and improve the accessibility of information on Wikipedia, giving editors more time to discuss, agree, create, change or update articles. Innovation will also help new team members adapt.

“We will be guided by our long-standing values, principles, and policies, such as privacy and human rights. We will focus on a human-centric approach, favoring open-source AI. We will be committed to transparency, and we will also take into account the complexity of multilingualism, which is a fundamental part of Wikipedia,” says CEO of Machine Learning at the Wikimedia Foundation Chris Albon.

He noted that maintaining Wikipediaʼs knowledge base becomes even more important in a world where generative artificial intelligence can make mistakes and make up answers.

The organization previously reported that bots that collect data to train artificial intelligence models are increasingly putting a strain on Wikipediaʼs resources. This is increasing the costs of maintaining the entire infrastructure, which threatens to seriously limit access to content.

