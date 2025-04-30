The Air Defense Forces shot down 50 Russian drones out of 108

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 strike UAVs and simulator drones on the night of April 30, 2025. The main directions of the attack were the Dnipro and Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 50 Russian drones. Another 22 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

More than 45 people were injured in two waves of strikes, including two children in Kharkiv. The youngest injured person is only five years old. Residential areas were affected, apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school were damaged. In total, 13 civilian locations in the city were hit.

One person was killed in Dnipro. Another was injured. Civilian infrastructure was also hit.

Russians hit a mine building, damaged regular buses and cars in Dobropillia (Donetsk region). One person was injured.

The information is updating...

