By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, it is being checked whether people with combat experience work in territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If a TRC employee has no combat experience and health restrictions, he may be sent to serve in combat units. Instead, his place will be taken by soldiers who have been wounded or have received concussions and can no longer fight, but are able to work in the rear.

This process will be coordinated by one of the deputy chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They assure that such changes should improve the work of the TRC, make the service fairer, and strengthen trust, respect, and fighting spirit among the military.

According to the General Staff, currently about 70% of the military personnel in the TRC have combat experience. Almost half of them have been wounded or contused. Another 20% of the TRC employees are civilian specialists working as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Defense stated that almost 36 thousand people work in the TRC of Ukraine.

