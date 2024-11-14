Ministry of Defense: About 36 000 people work in the territorial recruit centers of Ukraine

36 000 people work in the territorial recruit and centers (TCRs) of Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin on the air of the telethon.

According to him, among these 36 thousand, almost 7 thousand are civilians.

Lazutkin added that among the military working in TRCs, there are also limited fit, and about 3 000 women.

On November 12, MP Yuliya Yatsyk said that the temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada proposes to disband TRCs and create more than 10 brigades from their employees to carry out combat tasks at the front.

MP noted that the Ministry of Defense is already working on the creation of recruiting centers instead of TRCs. Yatsyk did not specify the exact number of military commissariat employees proposed to be "reduced" and sent to the front.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.