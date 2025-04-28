Brave1 Market marketplace for the military launched in Ukraine. What is it?

A marketplace of the latest technologies for military personnel, Brave1 Market, has launched in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

On the platform, the Defense Forces units will independently select the necessary equipment and purchase it with the funds of the military unit. Brave1 Market will operate as an online store — like Amazon or Rozetka, but instead of ordinary goods, it will sell innovations, says the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

He added that the marketplace already features over 1,000 items, including:

drones;

ground work;

electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment;

components;

artificial intelligence-based tools;

software;

ammunition.

“Now the military themselves are looking for manufacturers and developments on the Internet, through acquaintances and other units, so access to information is limited... [Now] defenders will be able to choose the right technology in a few clicks, compare the characteristics of different means, contact the manufacturer and conclude a direct deal,” said Mikhail Fedorov.

For security reasons, defense personnel will log in to the marketplace through "Diya." Particularly sensitive data is contained in a closed catalogue, access to which is available only to verified servicemen through the Delta system, the minister noted.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.