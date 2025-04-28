Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 drones on April 28

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 166 drones on April 28. Ukrainian air defense shot down 40 enemy UAVs, and another 74 simulator drones were lost in the field without negative consequences.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Russian Federation launched drones from such Russian directions as Kursk, Millerovo, and Oryol. The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Air Defense Forces operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

The main areas of the Russian strikes are Sumy and Cherkasy regions. There is damage to a gas facility in Cherkasy. This was one of the most massive attacks for the region.

The mayor called on residents to immediately turn off all gas appliances and not use gas in private homes due to emergency work at one of the gas supply facilities. Emergency services are working. Currently, some consumers in the regional center and nearby villages are without gas supply.

The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were also affected by the attack.

