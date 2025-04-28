WSJ: Russia expands military bases near NATO border

Russia is actively expanding its military infrastructure near the border with Finland, building a new army headquarters, modernizing barracks, arsenals, and railway lines. According to the Kremlinʼs plan, in the coming years the number of troops there will be significantly increased — from brigades of several thousand to divisions of 10 thousand soldiers, strengthening the presence along the borders with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In the Russian city of Petrozavodsk, about 160 kilometers east of the Finnish border, military engineers are expanding army bases. The Kremlin plans to create a new army headquarters there that will oversee tens of thousands of troops in the coming years.

The main increase in personnel is expected in the Leningrad region, which borders Estonia, Latvia and Finland. According to Western military and intelligence sources, small brigades are planned to be almost tripled, turning them into divisions of 10 000 soldiers.

“No matter how the Russians try to change tactics or operational approach, the main thing for them is numbers. In the end, it’s all about numbers,” said Major General Sami Nurmi, deputy chief of the Finnish defense staff.

As part of these plans, Russia is building new barracks, training grounds, modernizing arsenals, and railway infrastructure to accommodate more troops in and around Petrozavodsk.

In December, Russian state television showed about 100 soldiers marching through the center of Petrozavodsk, marking the re-establishment of a Soviet railway brigade that would lay new railway lines.

This involves the construction of new railway lines along the borders with Finland and Norway, as well as from St. Petersburg to the border with Estonia. In addition, existing railway lines in the region are being expanded.

Major Juha Kukkola, a professor at the National Defence University in Helsinki and an expert on the Russian army, noted that there are about a dozen places along the Russian-Finnish border where mechanized forces can be transported. He also stressed that the construction of new railway tracks or the repair of old ones should be a signal for increased attention.

Satellite images from 2022 and 2025 of the Russian military base Kamyanka near the border with Finland. According to researchers from the Finnish research organization Black Bird Group, the latter image shows new housing for the military.

According to Emil Kastehelmi of the Finnish think tank “Black Bird Group”, which studies satellite images of Russian military facilities, the new infrastructure includes warehouses and living quarters for the military.

Satellite images from 2021 and 2025 of the Russian military base Sputnik near the border with Norway. The latter image shows expanded storage facilities for military equipment.





In addition to housing more troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was renovating a 19th-century military hospital in St. Petersburg.

Plans to invade NATO

In February, Danish intelligence released a report warning that Russia could start a full-scale war in Europe within five years if it believes NATO is not strong enough. Western militaries also warn that a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine would allow the Russian army to rebuild even more quickly.

In response to the threats, some NATO countries are strengthening their borders: building trenches, installing anti-tank barriers, including pyramid-shaped structures known as “dragon’s teeth”. Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have already withdrawn from an international agreement that bans the use of anti-personnel mines.

Western officials point to a series of covert operations that Russia has allegedly carried out in Europe in recent years as evidence of Moscowʼs desire to destabilize the West and retaliate for its support for Ukraine. In particular, Russian military intelligence is suspected of trying to plant incendiary devices on DHL planes and of orchestrating an assassination attempt on the CEO of a major German arms manufacturer.