The head of the military medical commission in Bukovyna was declared of suspicion — he was forging documents to evade service

In Bukovyna, law enforcement officers caught the head of a military medical commission (MMC) forging medical certificates to evade mobilization. He and his accomplice were charged with conspiracy to receive a bribe, and face up to 10 years in prison.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The scheme has been going on since at least February 2025. The head of the MMC promised to prepare a package of documents for conscripts — in exchange for money — so that they could temporarily be exempted from service or even completely removed from military registration. The price of the service reached $10 000 — it varied depending on the presence of real grounds for exemption.

Law enforcement officers detained the officialʼs intermediary when he was receiving the second part of the funds and handing over a ready-made package of documents confirming his unfitness for service.

The man himself contacted the MMC to update his medical records after his illness. There, he was offered a “correct” diagnosis in exchange for a temporary reprieve. He supposedly agreed, but later reported this to the SBI.

During the searches, medical records of conscripts from the Chernivtsi DTRC were seized from the head of the MMC — their legality is being checked. According to preliminary information from law enforcement officers, other members of the commission could have been involved in the scheme. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are preparing suspicions for other participants in the scheme.

