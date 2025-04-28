A military man and his wife were detained in Dnipro — they are suspected of preparing terrorist attacks

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a couple from Dnipro — they are suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in the city at the behest of the Russians.

This was reported to SBU.

Law enforcement officials claim that the suspects were identified and detained in advance. According to the investigation, this is a 42-year-old contract soldier from one of the military units who was engaged in subversive activities during his vacation home. As well as his 24-year-old wife, who was recruited by the Russians on one of the Telegram channels.

According to the investigation, the suspects set up six caches with homemade explosives and F-1 grenades in Dnipro and the region. SBU claims that later, the Russians planned to recruit new agents who were to retrieve the explosives from the caches and detonate them in crowded places.

In addition to preparing the hiding places, the suspects, on behalf of the Russians, monitored how other agents carried out sabotage. The security service claims that the suspects recorded the consequences of the arson of the mail — the suspected perpetrators have already been detained. They sent the video to the Russian special services.

During the search, homemade explosives disguised in thermoses and reinforced with screws were seized from them. They also found phones and SIM cards that they used to communicate with the Russians.

Investigators informed the couple of suspicions of high treason, illegal handling of ammunition, and illegal manufacture of explosives.

The suspects are currently being held without bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

