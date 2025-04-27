Poll: Trumpʼs approval rating decline hits 70-year high

The US President Donald Trumpʼs approval rating is the lowest of any newly elected president on his 100th day in office since at least Dwight Eisenhower, who took office in 1953.

This is evidenced by the results of a CNN poll conducted by sociologists SSRS.

Trumpʼs policies are now approved by 41% of Americans, down 4 percentage points from March and 7 points from late February. Just 22% of those surveyed said they strongly approve of his job performance, a new low, while about twice as many (45%) said they strongly disapprove.

Since March, Trumpʼs approval rating has fallen significantly among women and Hispanic Americans (a 7-point drop in both groups, to 36% among women and 28% among Hispanics).

Political views of Trump remain sharply polarized, with 86% of Republicans approving of him, while 93% of Democrats disapproving. However, among politically independents, his approval rating has fallen to 31%, the lowest level for that group during Trump’s first term and roughly in line with January 2021.

The poll found that Trumpʼs approval rating is declining across all policy areas. On inflation, itʼs down 9 points since March, to 35%; on tariffs, itʼs down 4 points, to 35%; and 39% approve of his economic performance, down 5 points from March.

Only about half of those surveyed (52%) expressed confidence in Trumpʼs ability to manage the economy, down 13 points from a CNN poll in December.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

After a sweeping federal reform effort, Trump has lost support in approval ratings for his handling of the federal government (42% approve, down 6 points from March). Only 46% express confidence in his ability to appoint the best people to the job, down 8 points from December. Less than half (43%) believe Trump’s actions represent a needed refresh in Washington, while a majority (57%) believe his approach to the presidency is unnecessarily putting the country at risk.

Trump’s foreign policy actions — including a friendlier stance toward Russia in the war in Ukraine and the cancellation of many foreign aid programs — also overwhelmingly disapprove (39% approve, 60% disapprove). Half of those surveyed said they have a great deal or some confidence in his ability to conduct foreign policy, down from 55% before he took office.

Even on immigration — an issue where Trump was 7 points above his first-term high earlier this year — the poll found declining approval ratings and declining confidence in his actions. Overall, 45% now approve of his policies, down 6 points from March, and 53% express confidence in his ability to handle the issue, down from 60% in December.

Trump receives positive ratings in only one area tested in this poll: dealing with issues related to gender identity and transgender people. Overall, 51% approve of his approach to this topic, including 90% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 16% of Democrats.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.