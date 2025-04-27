Russia launched 149 drones over Ukraine at night

On the night of April 27, the Air Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian drones. Another 67 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched a total of 149 UAVs over Ukraine — strike and simulators — from the following launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Defense Forced operated in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the Russian attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.