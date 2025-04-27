Explosion at Iranian port. Death toll rises

In Iran, a powerful explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port on April 26 killed 18 people and injured about 750 others. Iranian authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the incident at the countryʼs most important import hub.

This was reported by the countryʼs state media IRIB news.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Instead, a person associated with Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told The New York Times, on condition of anonymity, that sodium perchlorate, the main component of solid rocket fuel, exploded.

Iranʼs state news agency quoted an official as saying the explosion was likely caused by chemical containers, but did not specify which chemicals were detonated or why. Iran has not said whether it was an accident or sabotage.

Ambrey, a security firm, told The Associated Press that it believes the explosion was the result of improper storage of sodium perchlorate at the port. The port received a shipment of the rocket fuel chemical from China in March. The chemical, which is used to make solid rocket fuel, was intended to be used to replenish Iranʼs missile stockpile, which had been depleted by strikes on Israel during its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Shahid Rajaee Port is located in Hormozgan Province, about 1 050 km from Tehran, on the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of all oil traded in the world passes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.