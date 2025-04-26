A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Iran — more than 500 people were injured, there are deaths

An explosion rocked the southwestern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on April 26. Four people were killed and more than 500 injured.

This is reported by CNN.

A plume of smoke rose into the air from the Shahid Rajaee port complex area. Emergency services confirmed four fatalities. There were also 516 injured. More people may be trapped under the rubble.

The state-run Mehr news agency reported that helicopters were dropping water to put out the fire that broke out after the explosion. Debris was scattered over a large area, and many buildings in the port complex were severely damaged. Windows were broken for several kilometers. The port was temporarily closed and maritime operations were suspended.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident. He said the interior minister had traveled to the affected region to see the extent of the accident. The explosion occurred in a chemical and sulfur storage area, according to state broadcaster IRIB. Authorities said it would take some time to determine the exact cause.

Shahid Rajaee is a major container port in Iran, handling 70 million tons of cargo annually. It has nearly 500 000 m² of warehouses and 35 ship berths. According to CNN, it is one of the countryʼs main oil facilities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.