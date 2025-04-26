There was no cyberattack — a large-scale outage of online services in Ukraine occurred due to an accident in a data center

On the morning of April 26, a large-scale technical failure was recorded at “Diia”, “Nova Post”, and bank terminals. The cause was not a cyberattack, but power problems at the cloud provider “De Novo”, which hosts these services.

This was stated by the CEO of “De Novo” Maksym Aheev.

According to Aheev, on the morning of April 26, an accident occurred, which resulted in the power being cut off to the entire building housing “De Novo” data centers and cloud services.

Aheev explained that in the morning, the data centerʼs technical services were carrying out routine work to update and replace uninterruptible power supplies. During the work, one of the automatic power switching systems malfunctioned and blocked access to the batteries and diesel generators.

The entire accident lasted 14 minutes — from 08:03 am to 08:17 am. After that, power to all systems was restored.

"But the key problem was that a large amount of equipment was out of power — both our clients, large banks, enterprises, and our cloud platforms. And restoring the operation of these systems takes quite a long time," Aheev said.

As of 11:10 am, specialists have restored work for all public cloud users and all equipment of customers who host their systems in the “De Novo” data center.

Work is underway to update the network to avoid problems in some segments, so there are “a small number of customers” still waiting in line. Aheev assures that most customers are already working. According to him, this is the first such unprecedented case in the company’s years of operation — specialists are dealing with it.

“De Novo” CEO stressed that no signs of a hacker attack were observed. Most likely, it was a "combination of technical factors".

On the morning of April 26, Ukraine recorded massive outages in the “Diia” application and some other digital services. In particular, Google Pay and Apple Pay services were not working, and failures were recorded in “Nova Post”, “Oschadbank”, and “Diia”. As of 1:00 p.m., “Nova Post” and “Oschadbank” services had resumed work, while “Diia” is still being repaired.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.