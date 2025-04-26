The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) confirmed that the son of the agencyʼs deputy director was killed in the war in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

NBC News reports this, citing a CIA spokesman.

The CIA said that 21-year-old Michael Gloss had indeed been killed in the war in Ukraine, but did not specify whose side he was on. It also stressed that the family had “experienced an unimaginable personal tragedy” and noted that Gloss had mental health issues.

“The CIA considers Michael’s death a private family matter for the Gloss family, not a matter of national security. The entire CIA family deeply mourns his loss,” a spokesman for the agency said.

Michael Gloss on Red Square in Moscow.

On the eve of the publication "Important Stories" found out information about the last years of the life of Mike Gloss, who became one of more than one and a half thousand foreigners who passed through the recruitment point for a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Thus, Gloss, with a pacifist tattoo and a desire to travel the world, saving it from the ecological crisis, ended up in the Russian army and died in the war against Ukraine.

Gloss wrote that the news coverage of the war in Ukraine, which he called “Western propaganda”, obscured the reality of the conflict, in which the supposedly corrupt Ukrainian army was no match for Russian troops.

The obituary his family published last spring said Gloss died “while traveling in Eastern Europe”, but made no mention of Russia or the war in Ukraine.

An investigation by the publication "Important Stories" found that mercenaries from at least 48 countries are fighting for Russia.

