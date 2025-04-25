The “Army+” application launched a financial literacy course for the military

A new financial literacy training course for military personnel has been launched in the “Army+” application.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They will explain how to plan a budget, save, invest, and understand taxes and insurance. The initiative takes into account the specifics of income, benefits, risks, and life situations of Ukrainian soldiers, the Ministry of Defense says.

The course was developed by:

Oleksiy Havrysh — a finance lecturer at Kyiv-Mohyla Business School, expert in financial management and investments;

Lyudmila Darahan — a lawyer, member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta, held the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense in 2023-2024;

Olha Fabrycheva — a legal expert at the Public Union "Fund for Support of Reforms in Ukraine".

The training program consists of 20 modules, each with a test at the end to test knowledge. After completing all modules and the final exam, fighters will receive an electronic certificate.

This is the tenth educational course at “Army+”. According to the defense ministry, 70 800 servicemen are taking it, and 28 500 of them have already completed at least one course. The most popular programs are “Unmanned Systems. Fundamentals of UAVs” and “Information Resilience. Cybersecurity”.

The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

