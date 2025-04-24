Media: Ukraine proposed holding a summit in Rome amid leadersʼ visits to the Popeʼs funeral

Through diplomatic channels, Kyiv has proposed to Italy and several European partners to hold a summit on Ukraine against the backdrop of the visit of foreign leaders to Rome for the Popeʼs funeral, which will take place on April 26.

La Repubblica writes about this, citing its own sources.

According to the publicationʼs interlocutors, this is the "Quint" format — the United States, Italy, France, Great Britain and, possibly, Germany, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz will present at the Vatican on April 26. Berlin has already announced that Scholz may hold a number of bilateral talks with his colleagues during his visit to Rome.

However, some countries, including Italy, are questioning the appropriateness of such a format on the day of the funeral. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has already stated that holding the summit at such a time could cause logistical difficulties, especially if, for example, Donald Trump arrives with a large delegation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni also expresses doubts. The situation with the settlement of the war remains difficult, and without real results, the summit in Rome risks turning into an image failure for Italy.

Despite this, Kyiv continues to insist on holding the meeting. Sources were cautiously speaking last night about the “fluid” situation — a summit is still possible, but looks less and less realistic.

Also, according to diplomats, Trump, who will arrive in Rome on April 25, the day before Francisʼ funeral, may hold a number of bilateral meetings — with Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Separate meetings between Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni are also being discussed. All meetings are planned for Saturday after the farewell ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The location of the meetings has not yet been determined. If it is about informal talks between Trump and individual leaders, they could be held at Villa Taverna, the residence of the US ambassador. In the case of a more formal format, the Italian government will likely look for another venue.

Both Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. The Ukrainian president has said he is ready to meet with Trump at the Vatican.

In an interview with Babel, Donald Trumpʼs former national security adviser John Bolton said that President Volodymyr Zelensky should try to meet with Trump during the Popeʼs funeral. He stressed that the Ukrainian authorities should try, despite everything, to continue communicating with the Trump administration, congressmen and senators to convey their position.

