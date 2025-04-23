Denmark will allocate about €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine

Denmark has decided to finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine for the amount of about 317 million Danish kroner.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The money will be allocated within the 25th aid package and will be channeled through Estonia. Copenhagen has repeatedly made bilateral deliveries to Kyiv in this way, including in the maritime sector and artillery. Denmark will also allocate about 30 million kroner to support Ukraineʼs cybersecurity within the IT coalition.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense of the country, the IT coalition is led by Estonia, Luxembourg, and Ukraine. In 2023, Denmark has already donated 91 million kroner to projects within the association.

Danish officials have approved the transfer of various equipment and machinery to support Ukrainian army brigades. In addition, together with Norway and Sweden, they are considering the transfer of armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

