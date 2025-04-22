On April 22, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 77 drones and over 130 guided aerial bombs

During April 22, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 77 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the entire Russian army launched them from such Russian directions as Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Ukrainian air defense shot down 38 drones during the day, another 31 enemy simulator drones were lost in the field without negative consequences. The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also dropped over 130 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory, one of which hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, killing 1 person and injuring 26 others.

In general, these enemy attacks, in addition to Zaporizhzhia, affected the Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky and Novobavarsky districts with "Shahed" drones. In total, 13 UAVs attacked the city. Fires broke out at the hit sites. 10 casualties are known.

