“Programs that do not meet core US interests will be terminated.” Trump reorganizes the State Department

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has officially announced the reorganization of the State Department.

A corresponding statement by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was made public on April 22.

The department plans to consolidate functions that relate to specific regions, eliminate some offices, and terminate legally mandated programs that do not “conform to key US interests”.

"In its current form, the Department is bloated, overburdened, and incapable of effectively carrying out its core diplomatic mission in a new era of great-power rivalry. Excessive bureaucracy has created a system that serves radical political ideology more than the advancement of Americaʼs national interests," Marco Rubio is convinced.

He expects the restructuring to “strengthen the State Department from the ground up — from individual bureaus to embassies” and bring the agency “in line with the demands of the 21st century”.

The other day, The New York Times already wrote about a radical reduction and restructuring of the State Department. According to the NYT, the Bureau of African Affairs, departments dealing with refugee issues, democracy, womenʼs rights, etc. may be closed. The Bureau of International Organizations, which maintains relations with the UN, and the special envoy for climate issues are also under threat. The plan provides for a sharp reduction in diplomatic operations in Canada.

According to media reports, the State Department is to be divided into four regional bureaus covering the Indo-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Eurasia. Marco Rubio called the article “fake news”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.