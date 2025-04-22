Occupiers killed three civilians in Myrnohrad

On the morning of April 22, the Russian army struck the private sector of the city of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Donetsk region.

As a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old city resident received injuries incompatible with life. The type of weapon used by the Russians is being established. At 12:30, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car at the entrance to Myrnohrad. The victims were a woman and a man aged 63 and 75.

The occupiers damaged a private house and a car in the settlement. Law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into criminal proceedings for war crimes.

