A Russian saboteur, who tried to sabotage Ukrainian army trains in Bukovyna, will be tried in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has sent an indictment to the court against a suspected Russian agent — he is accused of sabotage at “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.

This was reported to SBU.

The suspect was detained in October 2024, as he was preparing to blow up a railway track and derail a freight train in Bukovyna. According to the investigation, the Russians wanted to damage the transport logistics of the Ukrainian army in the southwestern regions of Ukraine.

The suspect is a citizen of a European country. According to the investigation, he received knowledge of explosives at a higher educational institution of the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief.

The investigation claims that after the start of the full-scale war, the suspect, on behalf of a Russian curator, came to Ukraine and, under the guise of tourist trips, spied on military trains.

He then made homemade explosives to plant under railway tracks in Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions. As a conspiracy, the suspect regularly changed hotel addresses after arriving in Ukraine.

SBU detained the suspect on one of the roads in Bukovyna. During a search of the car, explosives and a mobile phone with "evidence of work for the occupiers" were found. He was charged with sabotage, which carries a life sentence with confiscation of property.

