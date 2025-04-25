Ukrainian teacher first entered the top ten most successful educators in Europe

On April 23, Oleksandr Zhuk, a computer science teacher at Zaporizhzhia Special Comprehensive Boarding School "Dzherelo", became the regional winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2025 in Europe. This competition recognizes outstanding educators from around the world.

Oleksandr Zhuk is the first Ukrainian teacher to be recognized as a regional winner in the competition’s seven-year history. Judges selected him from among 5 000 candidates from 101 countries for his innovative use of technology to help his students succeed.

“This recognition is a great honor for me. But the real reward has always been the joy and progress I see in my students every day. Working with children who face unique challenges proves that with enough support and faith, every child is capable of the incredible,” says Oleksandr Zhuk.

Oleksandr Zhuk was inspired by a chance meeting with a deaf student while studying at university, which is when he became interested in sign language. Since then, Oleksandr has been teaching for 16 years, specializing in the application of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics to help children with special educational needs reach their potential.

On the competition website, everyone can vote for Oleksandr Zhuk or another of the nine regional winners nominated for the title of global winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2025. The voting deadline is April 30, 2025, and the winner will be announced on May 21.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards recognise the important role that teachers play in developing their students and preparing them for life beyond school. Students, parents or colleagues can nominate a primary or secondary school teacher for their exceptional dedication to their students.

