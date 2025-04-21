The Air Force strikes Russian drone launch site in Kursk

On April 19, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully struck a Russian drone launch site near the settlement of Tyotkino in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The enemy used the facility to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drones. As a result of the strike, the Defense Forces eliminated up to 20 Russian UAV operators.

"This strike of ours is a tangible response for the enemy to Russian actions against the Ukrainian army," the General Staff noted.

The day before, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck in Kursk region against a Russian brigade that had fired missiles at the city of Sumy on April 13, killing 35 civilians. The operation was carried out, in particular, by units of the UAV Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

