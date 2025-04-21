MP Volodymyr Moroz has died

Volodymyr Moroz, an MP of Ukraine who was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh), has died.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The cause of Morozʼs death was not specified. They only expressed condolences to his loved ones.

Volodymyr Moroz

Moroz was the chairman of the subcommittee on electric power and electricity transportation of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services. In 2014-2019, he served as the head of the Maryinsky District State Administration of the Donetsk region.

The "CHESNO" movement notes that in the spring of 2022, Moroz left the “OPZZh” faction and joined the newly created deputy group "Recovery of Ukraine".

