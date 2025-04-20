Fox News labeled Kyiv as a Russian city during broadcast of OCU Easter service. MFA demands investigation

On April 20, the American Fox News channel, during a live broadcast of the Easter service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which took place in Kyiv, labeled the Ukrainian capital as a Russian city.

The channel broadcasted the broadcast on its YouTube channel.

The broadcast of the Orthodox Church of Ukraineʼs service from St. Michaelʼs Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv was conducted in parallel with the broadcast of the service in Moscow, in which Putin and Patriarch Kirill participated.

Initially, the broadcast from Ukraine was subtitled “Easter Service: Kyiv, Ukraine”, but after a brief pause, the caption “Easter Service: Kyiv, Russia” appeared under the video. The error was later corrected.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to the designation of Kyiv as a Russian city on Fox News.

"If this was a mistake, and not a deliberate political statement, an apology should be made and an investigation should be conducted into who made the mistake," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.