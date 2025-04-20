Mass demonstrations against Trumpʼs policies again took place in the US

Opponents of the US President Donald Trumpʼs administration took to mass rallies across the United States on Saturday.

This is reported by the Associated Press and BBC.

These protests, known as "50501" ("50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement"), coincided with the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War.

The diverse events ranged from a march in midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration in Massachusetts to commemorate the “shot that rang out around the world” on April 19, 1775, which marked the beginning of the Revolutionary War.

In Denver, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol, holding signs expressing solidarity with immigrants and calling on the Trump administration to take action. People waved American flags, some of them upside down in a distress signal.

Thousands also marched through downtown Portland, Oregon, and in San Francisco, hundreds of people wrote the words "Impeachment and Removal" on a sandy beach along the Pacific Ocean, also with an upside-down US flag.

People marched through downtown Anchorage, Alaska, carrying homemade signs listing the reasons for their demonstration, including one that read, "No sign is big enough to list ALL the reasons Iʼm here!"

There were also protests outside Tesla dealerships against Trump advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, and his role in shrinking the federal government.

Organizers say they are protesting Trumpʼs violations of civil rights and the Constitution, including the deportation of dozens of immigrants and the downsizing of the federal government by laying off thousands of civil servants and effectively closing entire departments.

The protests came just two weeks after similar nationwide demonstrations that took place on April 5.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.