Mass protests against Trump and Musk are taking place in the US and Europe

Mass protests against the US President Donald Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, called "Hands Off" are taking place in many cities in the US and Europe.

Reuters, Associated Press, The Guardian and France24 write about this.

Protests against Trump and Musk in the administrative capital of Michigan, Lansing, 04/05/2025

Nearly 1 200 rallies are planned across the United States, organized by more than 150 different groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans, and pro-choice activists.

Rallies were held near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in state capitals, and in smaller cities in all 50 states.

Protesters are criticizing the Trump administrationʼs actions in laying off thousands of federal workers, closing local Social Security Administration offices, effectively closing entire agencies, deporting immigrants, cutting protections for transgender people, and cutting federal funding for health care programs.

Mass protests are also taking place across Europe. In Paris, around 200 people gathered on the Place de la République with banners reading "Resist the Tyrant!" "Rule of Law!" "Feminists for Freedom, Not Fascism!" and "Save Democracy".

In the German city of Frankfurt, the demonstration was initiated by Democrats Abroad, the official organization of the Democratic Party for US citizens living abroad.

In Berlin, in front of the Tesla car dealership, demonstrators held posters calling on compatriots living in Germany to take to rallies to "end the chaos" at home.

In the British capital, several hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square with signs reading “Shame on a Proud American” and “WTAF America?” As they listened to speeches criticizing Trump, the crowd chanted “Hands off Canada!” “Hands off Greenland!” and “Hands off Ukraine!”.

