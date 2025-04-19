The Pentagon confirmed that the US will halve its military presence in Syria

In the coming months, the United States will reduce its military presence in Syria from 2 000 troops to less than 1 000. All because the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS) has been significantly weakened.

This is stated in the official Pentagon announcement.

The international coalition against ISIS has made significant progress over the past decade, with the US carrying out dozens of airstrikes against the militants over the past year to further undermine ISIS forces and prevent it from resurging.

The United States remains prepared to strike the militants and will continue to work with coalition partners. It is also calling on other countries to withdraw their citizens associated with IS from camps in Syria.

The United States recognizes that the threat of terrorism is not limited to the Middle East, and promises to monitor the situation worldwide. The US Department of Defense maintains a strong military presence in the region and is ready to quickly change the location of forces.

A few days before the Pentagonʼs official announcement of the reduction of the military presence in Syria, the NYT reported that the United States was closing three military bases and partially withdrawing troops. The publication noted that in 60 days, American commanders would assess whether to make additional reductions. The command recommended leaving at least 500 troops in Syria, but President Donald Trump is extremely skeptical about this.

The US has deployed nearly 900 troops to Syria to prevent the resurgence of Islamic State militants and to prevent arms trafficking through southern Syria by Iranian-backed militants. However, the number of US troops in the region was increased to 2 000 after Hamas militants attacked Israel in October 2023, after Iranian-backed militants fired on US forces in the region in response to Israelʼs bombing of the Gaza Strip.

