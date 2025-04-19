Reuters: Iran ready to agree to some US demands on nuclear deal, but demands guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from it

Last week, Iran told the United States at talks that it was willing to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment but needed clear guarantees that President Donald Trump would not abandon the nuclear deal again. The countries could reach an agreement if the United States “demonstrates seriousness and does not make unrealistic demands”. Reuters reports this, citing a statement by a senior Iranian official on Friday, April 18. The first round of indirect talks on the Iran-US nuclear deal was held in Oman, with both sides evaluating it positively. The next round of talks is expected to take place in Rome on Saturday, April 19. An Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Tehranʼs red lines, "defined by the authorized representatives of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei", cannot be violated during the talks. According to him, these red lines mean that Iran will never agree to dismantle its uranium enrichment centrifuges, completely stop enrichment, or reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium below the level agreed to in the 2015 deal, from which Trump later withdrew.

It will also not negotiate over its missile program, which Tehran considers outside the scope of any nuclear deal. “During the indirect talks in Oman, Iran understood that Washington does not want Iran to stop all nuclear activities, and this could be a common ground for Iran and the United States to start honest negotiations,” the source told Reuters.

According to the source, Tehran has said it is ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which it considers "the only acceptable body in this process," to provide guarantees that its nuclear program is peaceful. The source added that Iranʼs Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the Americans that in exchange for such cooperation, Washington should immediately lift sanctions on Iranʼs oil and financial sectors.