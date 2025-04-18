Ballistic shelling of Kharkiv: number of victims reaches almost 100

The number of people injured in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on the morning of April 18 has increased to 98, including six children. The death toll has not changed — the enemy attack claimed the life of one person.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

At the same time, according to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, 95 victims are known, including eight children.

Terekhov says four of the injured are in serious condition in hospital. The area of the city affected was square kilometres, all because they were attacked with ballistic missiles with cluster munitions.





In one neighbourhood, all the windows were broken. The attack damaged 21 apartment buildings, two schools and kindergartens, as well as a childrenʼs education center. Many apartments are in complete ruins, says the mayor.

In another place, a factory shop was on fire. Debris and the blast wave affected more than 40 private houses. The total number of broken windows exceeds 5 000, but new damage is being discovered every hour.

In parallel, victims are being registered to receive state compensation. Mobile ASCs are also operating from 12:00. All people are offered resettlement in dormitories.

On the night of April 18, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching drones and missiles. They also struck the Kharkiv region with Shahed strike drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.