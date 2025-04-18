Personnel changes in the government. Deputy Ministers of Defense and Health dismissed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a number of personnel changes on April 18.

This was reported by the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk.

Ivan Havrylyuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense. Serhiy Dubrov will leave the post of First Deputy Minister of Health, Oleksandr Porkhun will no longer hold the post of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health.

Oleksandr Pavlichenko has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration. Serhiy Suyarko will hold the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy. Natalia Tabaka will head the State Agency for Tourism Development.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of:

Ivan Bazyluk — to the position of head of the Nikopol District State Administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region;

Vladyslav Lavryk, head of the Volnovakha district state administration in the Donetsk region;

Natalia Pohrebna — the Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The government also agreed to dismiss Serhiy Prykhodko from the position of head of the Rozdilnyansky district state administration of the Odesa region.

