Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine extended until August 6 — the president signed the laws

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents on the extension of martial law No. 13172 and on general mobilization No. 13173 in Ukraine for another 90 days — until August 6, 2025.

This is stated in the laws.

Martial law in Ukraine and general mobilization of men are coming to an end on May 9. This will be the 15th such decision during the full-scale war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion , martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.