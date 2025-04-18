Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles at night

On the night of April 18, the Russians struck Ukraine with ground-based missiles and attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the Air Forceʼs radio-technical troops detected and tracked 43 enemy targets — six missiles of various types and 37 attack UAVs, including:

one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile (launch area – Crimea);

5 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles (launch areas – occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Crimea);

37 Shahed-type strike drones and other types of simulator drones (launch areas – Millerovo, Kursk — Russian Federation).

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 09:30, 26 air targets were shot down:

3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

23 Shahed attack UAVs;

Another 10 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions suffered.

