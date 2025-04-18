Russians attack Kharkiv with ballistic missiles. One dead, dozens injured

In the early hours of April 18, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv. One person was killed in his own apartment, and more than 60 others were injured. Two children were among the wounded.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The number of victims of the attack is increasing. Currently, 13 people have been hospitalized, including two children. Four people are in serious condition.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Previously, the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv was attacked with ballistic missiles with cluster munitions — that is why the affected areas are very large. More than 20 apartment buildings and more than 30 private houses were damaged.

Specialized services continue to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes at the site of the hits. The consequences of the strike are being clarified.

On the night of April 18, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching drones and missiles. They also shelled the Kharkiv region with Shahed strike drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.