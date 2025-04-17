Zelensky appointed new heads of Luhansk and Sumy Regional Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new heads of the Luhansk and Sumy Regional Military Administrations (RMAs).

The corresponding decrees No. 244/2025 and No. 245/2025 were published on the website of the Office of the President.

Oleksiy Kharchenko, who previously headed the Siversko-Donetsk City Military Administration, became the head of the Luhansk RMA. He replaced Artem Lysohor in this position.

Oleksiy Kharchenko.

The Sumy RMA was headed by Police General Oleh Hryhorov, who previously held leadership positions in the National Police in various regions.

Oleh Hryhorov.

The Sumy RMA was previously led by Volodymyr Artyukh. He was dismissed shortly after the Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13, which killed 35 people and injured 117. The occupiers attacked the city with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles.

On the eve, Volodymyr Artyukh actually admitted that there was an award ceremony for the military on the day of the attack, but claims that he did not initiate it. The former official says that he was invited to this event. He did not specify who exactly.

