Former commander of the 155th brigade Ryumshin has been remanded in custody. He is suspected of mass murder in the unit

On April 17, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against the former commander of the 155th brigade "Anna Kyivska" Dmytro Ryumshyn — he will be held in custody until June 15. However, he can be released on bail of 31 million hryvnias.

A correspondent for Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

Prosecutors petitioned the court to extend Ryumshinʼs detention for another 60 days, setting bail at 35 million hryvnias.

The court partially granted this request — Ryumshynʼs detention was extended until June 15, 2025, but a lower bail amount was set — 31 million hryvnias.

Also, the day before, on April 15, the court agreed to extend the pre-trial investigation in the Ryumshin case for another 6 months.

What preceded

The formation of the 155th “Anna Kyivska” Separate Brigade began in March 2024. This was the first time a new brigade was formed and armed from scratch together with a foreign country in a short period of time.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov stated on December 31, 2024 that between March and November, 1 700 soldiers from the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after “Anna Kyivska” deserted. He also noted that in October, when the brigade went to France for training, another 50 soldiers deserted.

The then commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi stated that he had not observed any mass cases of soldiers of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade leaving combat positions.

"Instead, I observe a certain substitution of concepts, when the number of AWOLs equals the number of desertion cases," he emphasized.

At the same time, Drapatyi admitted that the newly created brigade faced a number of problems, in particular, low efficiency and motivation of mid-level commanders.

He noted that when the brigade was formed, there was a "formal attitude" on the part of responsible officials. This includes improper management and control of the entire process, errors during recruitment and not always balanced decisions in personnel management, imperfect planning of training both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as a belated reaction of the high command to current problems.

In early January, law enforcement officers detained the commander of one of the companies of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade — he allegedly not only left the unit without permission, but also incited his fighters to do so.

Later, the former commander of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade, Dmytro Ryumshin, was detained. According to the investigation, he did not inform the pre-trial investigation bodies about the facts of the AWOL, although he was informed about them not only verbally, but also in written reports. On January 22, he was sent to custody.

