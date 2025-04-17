YouTube blocked the channels of the presenter Shelest — he was spreading conspiracy theories and pro-Russian theses

YouTube has blocked three more channels that were spreading narratives consistent with Russian propaganda and whose creators were subject to sanctions.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In particular, the channels “SHELEST. Accents” and “SHELEST”, hosted by journalist Oleksandr Shelest, have been blocked in Ukraine. He worked for the sanctioned NewsOne TV channel, which is associated with treason suspects Viktor Medvedchuk and Evgeniy Murayev.

In January, Babel published a large article about Shelest, which examined his activities and biography in detail. It turned out that his guests criticize the government, speculate on the topic of mobilization, and tell conspiracy theories — and Shelest agrees with them.